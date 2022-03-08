CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A doctor who treated students at a Christian boarding school and is accused of committing sex crimes in two counties entered a plea in one of those counties today.

David Smock is facing charges in both Cedar and Greene Counties. Tuesday, Smock entered a plea of not guilty in Cedar County. A preliminary hearing is set for April 15.

Smock is charged in Cedar County with one count of sexual misconduct involving a child, four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of second-degree attempted statutory sodomy, one count of fourth-degree child molestation, and one count of felony stalking.

In Greene County, he is charged with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age.

Smock treated students at Agape Boarding School in Cedar County. Court documents accuse Smock of grooming and abusing the son of a coworker at the school. Authorities arrested him in Arkansas in December.

Smock has court dates scheduled in Greene County Thursday (3/10/22) and Friday (3/11/22.)