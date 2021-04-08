DNC starts advertisement in Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Democratic National Committee is making more efforts to advertise here in Missouri.

As part of a nationwide advertising campaign featuring billboards in high-traffic areas across the country, one is now up on I-44.

KOLR10 spoke with the Missouri Democratic Party, which said this is the start of many steps the DNC is taking to reach out to voters in southwest Missouri.

The group believes Missouri will be fairly competitive in 2022.

The billboard itself focuses on the American Rescue Plan, thanking president Biden and calling out senators Blunt and Hawley for voting against it.

Over 150,000,000 checks have gone out to families for at least $1,400.

With an average family of four receiving over $5,600 dollars in direct relief money.

The Missouri Democratic Party said they chose Springfield because it’s a place that represents urban, rural, and Suburban.

Executive director Randy Dunn said the rescue plan isn’t only checks.

It ensures kids are able to go back to school, helps homeless people, helps combat child hunger and poverty as well.

“Millions of families here in Missouri have been suffering from the effects of the pandemic. And the American rescue plan is providing that direct help,” said Dunn, “help is here, thanks to president Biden, vice president Harris, and democrats. And it’s no thanks to republicans, who unanimously voted in opposition to this relief that is so vitally important to the lives of Americans, especially so many Missourians. It’s of no thanks to senators Hawley and Blunt, who voted in opposition.”

KOLR10 reached out to the Greene County Republican Party for comment.

They did not respond to the request yet, but if they do, we will update this story.