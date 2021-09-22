Dixon stabbing victim identified, suspect charged

DIXON, Mo.- A Dixon man has been charged after a man was found dead with a stab wound on September 17.

According to Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman, 42-year-old Brandon Veasman has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On September 17, a man, now identified as Mark Ethington, was found dead with a stab wound.

Ethington was found on MM Highway just north of Dixon.

Veasman is being held in the Pulaski County Jail without bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.