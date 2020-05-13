Divorce rates could potentially rise due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There could be an increase in divorce rates in America as the country reopens after the Stay-at-Home Orders are lifted.

Stephen and Tracey Bell are a married couple working together at the College of The Ozarks in the Family Studies and Social Services Department. The two say divorce rates could rise because of COVID-19 and the necessity to stay home more often.

“I think for the first time, we don’t have an outlet,” said Tracey. “We can be together as a family but be very isolated from our community.”

Because of the coronavirus, Stephen says there are a lot more stressors people may face such as financial strain, loss of community and maintaining your health.

“We’re forgetting that all those stressors are there,” said Stephen. “When we don’t feel good, we feel disappointment, we feel sad, alone, we start thinking there must be something going on in our marriage because we’ve been together 24/7 for the last several weeks but yet we feel so alone so disappointed and were projecting all of those stressors onto our spouse.”

Tracy and Stephen say the best advice they can give is to be open and honest about your emotions and what you’re feeling.

“To be able to go to him and be honest about where I am emotionally and the anxiety level that I’m in, to be able to share that with him is what gets us passed the hardest times,” said Tracy. “I think the couples that say they don’t ever fight are the ones I’m most worried about. That’s scary cause that means you’re probably not talking.”

“I would never tell them to wait till you’re the most stressful in your personal life and then make that decision,” said Stephen. “Allow the stress to calm down a little bit so you can begin to see all that’s really going on and make an informed decision so I would recommend wait until after the pandemic is beginning to loosen up and we begin to have some sort of normality to life.”

If you’re thinking about getting a divorce, the Bells say try talking to someone about it before you make a decision such as a therapist or a couple who has been married longer.