SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday a call was made to Stone County dispatch around 4:00 PM in regards to a man at Table Rock Lake who has reportedly been underwater for an extended period of time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Western Taney County divers are currently looking for the man near the Rest Haven Resort.

Right now, a name hasn’t been provided. Anyone with information or knowledge about this situation, please contact Missouri State Highway Patrol.