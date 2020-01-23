Divers search American River for Alex Holden

SACRAMENTO, Ca. — The search continues for a Springfield native who went missing in Sacramento, California.

Today, volunteer divers searched the bottom of the American River for 25 year old Alex Holden.

He’s the son of two local Greene County judges and was last seen on New Year’s Eve.

Holden may have been on a bike trail that crosses over the water.

His friends got in touch with a scuba diver, Michael Pelley, to see if he’d try to look.

“They ve done a lot of searches out on the River banks and they ve searched on top of the water,” Pelley said. “But there hasn t been anybody who s dove into the water yet. Hopefully, it`s not the worst case scenario. But all else fails I can at least cross a place off the list for them.”

Sadly, neither Holden or any of his belongings were found in the river.