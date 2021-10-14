Distribution centers stay open amid supply chain shortage

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Many are seeing higher prices at the store and gas station. When those trends level off is unknown.

President Biden’s treasury secretary expects those high prices to go down once the supply chain issue is resolved. Part of the issue with the supply chain is there’s not enough workers – something felt by everyone. But things look different for other places.

Missouri is a hot spot for distribution centers. Republic has it’s fair share of places like amazon and McLane.

“One of the best things we’ve got for us is location, location, location,” Governor Mike Parson said. “When you look at us for distribution center whether it’s Casey general store down the road where they put their distribution center, you’ve seen chewy pet food in Belton, 1600 employees another distribution center, and we know that’s a niche for our state right now.”

McLane’s distribution center in Republic has been open for 10 years.

“We deal with restaurants, convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, dollar channel,” McLane Company President and CEO Tony Frankenberger said.

Governor parson stopped by McLane in regards to his workforce development plan.

“The employees that are here, I think there’s 500 or some odd in there right now,” Parson said. “That’s a lot of people going to work every day still making a living for their families and for them to be able to stay the course and supply so many people.”

But, this isn’t always the case.

“A significant part of why the supply chain is so disrupted right now is that the trucking industry is not able to find the people they need,” Senator Roy Blunt said. “I think part of that was the displacement of covid and people not returning to the workforce.”

McLane stayed open during the pandemic, something Parson said not everyone was able to do.

“By staying open they were much more prepared for what we’re going through now,” Parson said. “Even with the shortage of supplies they’ve been kind of dealing with that for a multiple amount of time and knowing how to handle that situation.”

“We were able to continue to ship product to our customers to try to keep what was needed to keep the country running,”Frankenberger said.

Parson hopes businesses continue to stay open to strengthen the economy. As of august, unemployment dropped to 4 percent. The national rate dropped to 4.8 percent in September. As for inflation, the Biden administration says it is just temporary.