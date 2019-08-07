Dispensary hopeful discusses applying for license

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — “Cannabelew’s Dispensary” may be a place that patients can get medical marijuana by next year.

Hundreds of potential medical cannabis businesses are waiting for word from the state on whether or not they’ll be chosen to receive a license to operate.

On August 3, the state started taking those applications for people hoping to cultivate, dispense, manufacture, or test medical marijuana.



A Springfield woman who is already in the CBD industry is almost ready to submit her application, and she says the process has been thorough.

For Casey Belew, putting the finishing touches on her business application has been a very detailed process. She and her father are investing time and money into opening a dispensary, which they plan to call “Cannabelew’s Dispensary.” It’s been her dream for almost a decade, but the application process has been a lengthy process.

“It’s tedious, to say the least. It’s about 100 questions that are very specific to the industry and what we’re doing. We get about 500 characters on these questions. So we want to be as intensive and as inclusive on these application questions as possible,” says Belew.

The application asks for letters of recommendation about any of the owners or managers to gauge their character. She says it has not been cheap to apply.

Belew says for dispensaries, the state wants those dispensary owners to have $150,000 in cash or liquid assets in the bank, and the application itself was expensive as well.

“It’s a $6,000 application and that is obviously non-refundable. So, we have to pay our lawyer to check over our business plan and all of these things to make sure that they are perfect, then that’s what we have to do because there is a lot at stake,” says Belew.

There will only be 192 licenses awarded for dispensaries state-wide, and there will be 24 per congressional district.

The Department of Health and Senior Services, who is running the medical marijuana program, will issue:

60 cultivation facilities

86 processors

192 dispensaries

10 testing laboratories

The deadline for business applications to be turned in is August 17. The MOCANN Trade Association expects dispensaries to be up and running in late spring or early summer of next year.