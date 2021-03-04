Dispensaries continue to open in Springfield, Republic

SPRINGFIELD — Even with more openings, Missouri’s medical marijuana program is still in the relatively early stages of seeing its full potential.

One of the key companies in the state to help make that happen, is Flora Farms. Already with dispensaries open in Neosho and Humansville, President Mark Hendren says Friday will be a big day in continuing their growth.

“Our big dispensary in Springfield opens on Friday, March 5, on 2027 N. Glenstone. We’ll be opening with infused products initially. We have been building up inventory over the last month. We believe we have a fair supply of pre-rolled’s, gummies, and cola,” Hendren.

The Springfield location will open at 10 a.m. until 6 or 7 p.m., depending on how busy they are. Soon, Hendren says they’ll have actual marijuana flower, grown at their cultivation site in Humansville.

“We’re harvesting today, this week. We’ll let it dry, cure. We’ll send it off of course for independent lab testing to make sure it meets all state standards. Then we’ll package it up, bring it to our dispensaries, and a lot of other dispensaries,” Hendren says.

Flora Farms will provide marijuana for over 50 stores in the state. One of those being Easy Mountain Cannabis Company in Republic. Owners Alex Paulson and Drew Beine just opened Easy Mountain about a week ago.

“We’ve been friends for a long time, 8-9 years now,” Paulson says. “Really close, talked about doing a lot of different business things together. What better than medical cannabis? The day after amendment 2 passed, Drew and I started working on it.”

Beine says the thing he has loved most about opening their store is getting to interact with their patients.

“The incredible thing for me is seeing the frequency of repeat clients. Literally, (some) came in in the morning, came back in the evening,” Beine says.

As marijuana continues growing, so too will their customer base. Right now, they are open Tuesday-Saturday, from Noon until 7 PM.