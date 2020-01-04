DISH has forced KOLR 10 off your line-up, and important programming you pay for has disappeared

DISH has officially taken KOLR 10 off the air until a resolution has been made between KOLR10 and DISH.

DISH did not give KOLR10 a notice that they were taking our programs off-air today, but until the two companies come together on the contract, all of our programs will be off-air

All our programming includes sports, prime time, morning shows, as well as our local news and our own shows.

To show what KOLR10’s programming means to you and to get it back, call DISH at 1-800-333-3474 and let them know you deserve to watch the channels you pay for.

For more information, click here.