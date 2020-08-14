Discovery Center using old college building to help public school students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Discovery Center, thanks to Elliott Lodging, will be using the old Everest College building to support Springfield Public School students during the upcoming school year.
Executive director Rob Blevins says the Discovery Center’s education staff will help guide and tutor students during the virtual learning portion of the school semester as a part of the center’s Learning Support Care Program.
The cost to enroll a student will be $125 a week, but families can apply for scholarships to pay the costs.
“How do you solve a great problem? How do the greatest and most important things happen? You need to find great partners,” said Blevins. “Finding support care for children when school doesn’t have a seated option is the most important problem to solve for a lot of Springfield families right now.
Donations are accepted if anyone wants to help create scholarships for families.