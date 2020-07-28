Discovery Center offers programs to help students through upcoming school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Discovery Center in Springfield will be opening their Discovery School at the Center and their Learning Support Care Program to help parents struggling with Springfield Public School’s re-entry plan.

While following CDC guidelines and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the Discovery Center says it has over 10,000 hours in COVID-19 care.

“We are strong supporters of keeping the economy open, keeping our families working, and keeping young learners’ minds at work and at play the Discovery Center way,” said Rob Blevins, executive director at the Discovery Center. “We’ve already helped many hard-working families do just that. In March, we had a mom walk in with three kids in tow and ask if we could take them so that she could keep her job. She kept her job.”

Blevins says The Discovery School at the Center will last the entirety of the 2020-2021 school year and offer children several different learning experiences including:

fine arts

world languages

mathematics

science

social studies

physical education

computer coding

The Learning Support Care Program, according to Blevins, is in-person childcare to help students meet the virtual requirements on their virtual learning days. The learning program will be $125 per week per student.

“We want to do our part to keep serving these families and help Springfield Public Schools with what is a tough hand they got dealt,” said Blevins. “That’s what we should do in the Ozarks. Ask how we can help or volunteer a way of helping.”

More information on these programs and an application for a child to attend can be found online.