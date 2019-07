SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– If you are a DIRECTV customer, you’re likely noticing a disruption in service.

Nexstar Broadcasting and AT&T and DIRECTV had a contract expire this week, which means customers lost carriage of some of their favorite stations.

This issue affects 97 television markets across the nation, including our local stations KOZL and KRBK.

An extension until August 2 was offered but denied by AT&T/ DIRECTV.