Director of Glenn Miller band retires in Branson

STONE COUNTY, Mo.– A stone county man who once made a living directing a special unit of a famous band in the so-called “Golden Era,” is using his time in retirement to lead a new band.

Rick Gerber spent more than 18 years directing a special unit of the Glenn Miller orchestra.

Gerber still travels around the world leading a unit of the Glenn Miller band.

Gerber has taken on another leading role in music with the “New Ray Conniff’s Orchestra”

The Orchestra features local pageant winner Chelsea Arnold as his lead singer

