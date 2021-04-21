Ding dong ditchers get caught, punished, and praised

OZARK, Mo – A group of kids caught on camera playing “Ding dong ditch” have been caught, punished, and praised.

Kate Harris got an interesting start to her Monday when she received a text message from her friend, Latisha Estes. Estes received several messages from Facebook regarding a video of their 11-year-old sons, Sawyer and Marshall, ding dong ditching a home with a camera on the doorbell.

“I was kind of livid at that point because I specifically had told them not to be ding dong ditching when they left the house,” says Harris. Sawyer and Marshall were having a sleepover at a friend’s house. Sunday morning they took turns pulling the prank in a nearby neighborhood. One particular home had a Ring Doorbell, which has a camera attached.

“We thought it would be a challenge doing a Ring Doorbell,” says Sawyer. He said they pranked a lot of homes without ever getting caught that day.

This all started when the homeowner put the video on Facebook. Within a few hours, Estes was tagged. The homeowner just wanted the boys identified; stating, “No Harm Done.”

The comment section quickly filled with adults praising the pranksters for keeping up the classic gag. Several commenters shared stories of when they ding dong ditched as children. One woman stated, “I just want to tell the parents they are raising these kids right!”

Thanks to the positive comments the boys were able to avoid any serious punishments. Harris and Estes gave the boys a stern talking to and had them apologize to the homeowners.

“Hopefully they’ve learned their lesson and that it takes a village to raise these kids. Hopefully, they realize we have eyes everywhere now,” laughs Estes.

“I’m hoping that this is just something we can all laugh about at a wedding rehearsal dinner or a college graduation and not something that will be presented at a juvenile delinquency hearing,” laughed Harris.