SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joey Powell, director of the Dickerson Park Zoo, spoke to Ozarks First Daybreak this morning about the zoo’s upcoming Brew at the Zoo event.

Herman, a blue-tongued skink, and Mrs. Butterworth, a pancake tortoise, are just two of the education animals that will be mingling with attendees at Brew at the Zoo on Saturday, Sept. 17. Zoo docents will be presenting some of the animals of the zoo to give visitors a chance to meet some exotic animals face to face. The rest of the zoo will be open for viewing as well.

This is the fourth year that Dickerson Park Zoo is hosting the event. Visitors will be able to walk around the zoo to visit animals and enjoy local beer. This is a fundraiser that lets adults come out and support the zoo.

The event is only available to people 21 and older. VIP tickets that give people early access at 5 p.m. are available. VIP tickets will give people free feed for giraffes and the petting zoo.

Designated drivers can get tickets to the event for $15 and receive a food voucher and unlimited soda or water. General admission tickets are $45 and VIP tickets are $80. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time, as they will not be sold at the entrance.

General admission begins at 6 p.m. The event lasts until 9 p.m. The zoo will close to the general public at noon on Sept. 17.

People can purchase tickets on the Dickerson Park Zoo website.