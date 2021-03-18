Dickerson Park Zoo welcomes new tiger as part of endangered animal survival plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A female Malayan tiger named Berisi now calls the Dickerson Park Zoo home.

Berisi, four-years-old, came from the Palm Beach Zoo in Florida as Bunga, the male tiger at Dickerson Park Zoo, was transferred to the ABQ BioPark in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The movement of Malayan tigers is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan. DPZ says that breed of tigers is critically endangered, with about less than 300 remaining in the world. The zoo says the survival plan helps maintain a healthy, genetically diverse tiger population to protect the species for generations to come.

“Berisi is a beautiful tiger,” said senior keeper over Tropical Asia Jackson Thompson. “Once she completes her quarantine period and is acclimated to her new caretakers and exhibit, she will be introduced to the public. She will be a great ambassador to educate about her species, the challenges tigers face and how the public can help.”