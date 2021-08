SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Guests who visit the Dickerson Park Zoo Thursday will be treated to half-price admission thanks to McDonald’s.

According to the zoo, guests who attend McDonald’s Day will only pay $7.50 for ages 13 and up and $5 for kids 3-12 to get into the zoo.

The first 500 guests will receive a coupon for a free medium frozen drink redeemable at participating McDonald’s.

The zoo will also be handing out free build-a-zoo kits from 9-4:30 pm.