Dickerson Park Zoo to teach kids about endangered species and saving the environment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With many species worldwide facing extinction, Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo is making efforts to teach kids about conservation and saving the environment.

Students got to connect with real animals outdoors and learn about them in the classroom as well.

“Over 60% of primates around the world are currently facing extinction. It’s very important that we get the word out. Especially at such a young age, so that they’re aware, and when they get older, they can start to work towards making those conservation actions,” says Education Specialist Emily Katski.

The next class is about elephants and how in Africa, 96 elephants are killed each day just for their tusks. Kids will be able to learn what other material they can use instead of ivory.

