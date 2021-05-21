Dickerson Park Zoo hosts event for friends, zoo members

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lingering rain showers didn’t stop the Dickerson Park Zoo from hosting its Spring Fling event on Thursday, May 21.

The event was a night of fun for friends of the zoo members with $1 train rides, a free petting zoo and giraffe feeding.

Guests in attendance also were given an animal trivia sheet and crafts went to the first 200 kids.

Joey Powell, with Dickerson Park Zoo, said it was good for zoo friends to have a special night with the animals.

“It is a night just for our friends of the zoo members,” said Powell. “Just to be able to walk around the zoo, we’re still giving out some of the crafts and our activities sheet. The Fishin Magician is still here so other than the rain, it’s a really beautiful night.”

Anyone can register for upcoming summer camps and classes through the zoo’s website.