Dickerson Park Zoo baby giraffe gender and name reveal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Dickerson Park Zoo is happy to announce Emma the giraffe had her baby sometime in the early morning hours on September 21, 2021.

Emma’s pregnancy was unexpected and considered high risk. The zoo’s animal care staff had been closely monitoring her as well as preparing for a potential C-section if necessary.

The calf was discovered early in the morning when zoo staff arrived to check on Emma. The baby is up and walking, and both mother and baby appear to be doing well. At this time, the animal care team will continue to observe from a distance and allow mother and baby time to bond.

“We are grateful for all the well wishes when it was announced Emma was expecting and the pregnancy was high risk,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell. “We were hopeful she would be able to go into labor and deliver on her own. Seeing both mom and baby up and moving this morning made a rainy day brighter.”