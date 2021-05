SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dickerson Park Zoo announced the death of Trixie, a five-year-old Linnie’s two-toed sloth.

Staff noticed a change in Trixie’s mood and lack of interest in food Sunday, May 16. Trixie was taken to an animal hospital for an examination and found a severe stomach obstruction that required emergency surgery.

The surgery also revealed a large bladder stone obstructing her bladder.

Trixie made it through the three-hour surgery but passed away overnight.