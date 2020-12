SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Detectives with the Springfield Police Department are investigating a homicide on 1809 East Seminole that happened on Monday, Dec. 1.

The victim has been identified as Johnny A. Pendergrast, 48, he is a male from Kansas City, Missouri.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This is the 25th violent death in Springfield in 2020.