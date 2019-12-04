Details on the new Greene County Jail

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A press conference was held and Greene County will have a brand new jail just west of Springfield.

The Greene County Commission announces the purchase of 23 acres for the new Greene County jail. Read more at: https://t.co/WyRJkOHmJq pic.twitter.com/VoqcjR8yvz — Greene County MO (@GreeneCountyMO) December 2, 2019

Bob Dixon, the presiding Commissioner, and Sheriff Jim Arnott explained the jail in more detail:

Sheriff’s operations will all be under one roof

It will house not more than 1,407 inmates which is double the size of the current jail

Dixon says the county paid about $30,000 per acre which totaled to about $680,000 for the 23 acres

The jail will be built near West Divison and Haseltine Road

Dixion says the cost of the acres was good considering the surrounding properties cost double that.

The current jail roster is over 900 which leaves about 200 being housed in other counties all over Missouri.

Dixon says the next couple of decades will save big money for taxpayers.

“The redesigned jail at a new location will save roughly 95 million dollars in staffing cost from the initial resolution over the next 20 years due to indirect supervision being utilized, and having the more area to spread out the cell pods horizontally as opposed to vertically,” Dixon said.

Sheriff Arnott says having the jail away from the courthouse still means transporting inmates to their court hearings on Booneville Avenue.

“We transport inmates all across the state every day, 7 days a week, almost 24 hours a day so we can do prisoner movement,” Arnott said. “Obviously it’s not an ideal situation. The ideal situation would be connected to the courts, but you’re kind of landlocked as far as property goes and then price of building structures, so we can make it work.”

Arnott says the inmate roster continues to steadily rise by about 40-60 inmates per year.

This is a developing story.