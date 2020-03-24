Details of Branson’s decision to restrict all non-essential business

BRANSON, Mo. — On March 23, 2020, the Board of Alderman voted 5 to 1 in the first and second reading to amend Chapter 8 of the Branson Municipal code.

In efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, non-essential business operations, public and social gatherings are prohibited and social distancing will be forced among people in the city.

According to the city of Branson, the ordinance will have these things go into effect on March 24 at 8 a.m.

Prohibits public and social gatherings of more than 10 people.

It requires social distancing of six feet or more amongst non-family members.

Prohibits non-essential businesses from operating in the city.

Prohibits on-premises eating and drinking at any restaurant or business open to the public.

Allows essential businesses to remain open as long as they don’t exceed 25% of their occupant load in enclosed public places. Daycares and medical facilities are exempt from occupant load requirements and for lodging establishments only the public areas are considered.

Prohibits visitation to nursing homes, long term care facilities, retirement homes or any facility where the number of guests over the age of sixty outnumbers those under the age of sixty unless that visit is to provide critical assistance or care.

