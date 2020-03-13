Details about Springfield’s confirmed COVID-19 case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson and several other local and state officials spoke about the case in town on March 12.

With respect to the right to privacy for the patient, there isn’t much being revealed about the identity of the person that tested “presumptively positive”. Here is what we know right now:

Gov. Parson says the patient is in their 20’s and had recently returned from Austria, making this a travel-based case.

Just like Missouri’s first case, as that patient had recently gone to Italy.

Dr. Robin Trotman from CoxHealth says the patient called ahead to one of their clinics before coming in for an evaluation. That clinic was emptied and the patient was masked and put in a private room upon arrival and was tested.

That patient was sent home after testing and has been quarantined since, though we did not get an answer on when that test was performed.

Springfield Greene-County Health Department director, Clay Goddard, couldn’t confirm when the patient came back to the U.S., where they had been since coming back, or whether or not they are a student at a local university, But it was made clear that the general public is safe. Officials are working to trace the patient’s steps as part of their investigation.

“We will be making contact with anyone at risk from this patient, and if there is a risk to the general public, we will make public announcements as such,” Goddard said.

“As of today, 73 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the State of Missouri,” Gov. Parson said. “71 people have tested negative. Only 2 people have tested positive. Both of these are travel-related cases. So far, there has been no community person-to-person transmission in Missouri.”

Being presumptively positive means they tested positive here in Missouri, and those tests need to be sent to the CDC for official confirmation.

Gov. Parson says right now, the state lab has the capacity to test 1,000 specimens with more coming from the CDC tomorrow. That’s not including what commercial labs, like lab core has, But right now we have not gotten a number on how many total tests are available statewide.

