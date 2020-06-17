Despite Missouri reopening, Parson reminds citizens ‘COVID 19 is still out there’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Months after the state of Missouri closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Show Me State has reopened.

The Missouri Department of Labor says the state paid more than $2 billion in unemployment claims. Now that the state is reopen, unemployment is expected to decrease.

“It’s going to take us a few months. This set us back, but again, those opportunities are still out there,” Governor Mike Parson said.

Starting July 5, those claiming unemployment will have to participate in weekly work search activities to keep their benefits.

There are still some restrictions are in place for assisted living facilities and the governor says the facilities will reopen in phases.

“I know this has been extremely hard on Missourians in facilities and their loved ones and we are committed to partnering with long-term care facilities and local health authorities to reopen safely,” Parson said.

As shops, restaurants, and bars begin to reopen, some remain nervous. Governor Parson is still urging people to social distance and use good hygiene.

“We have to remember that COVID 19 is still out there,” he said.

As of this afternoon, there are 16,417 positive coronavirus cases in Missouri and 882 deaths.