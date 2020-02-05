Despite mild weather conditions, drivers were cautious on the road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Winter weather warnings were issued across several counties today (2/5/2020).

Springfield was expecting four inches of snow, but that turned into mostly sleet. While other areas across the Ozarks received a good chunk of snow, Springfield received less than half an inch.

Paul Betzold was out and about on the roads earlier. He says ramps and bridges were a little slippery.

Annie Oliver says roads were fine. Both drivers have some safety tips if conditions get worse tonight.

Paul Betzold said, “Take off slowly, start slowing down early, pump your brake, downshift, whatever you can do to avoid slamming on the brake. Four-wheel drive helps you get going, but it doesn’t help you stop.”

Anne Oliver said, “I usually keep distance between me and the car in front of me, and make sure that I have plenty of stoppage time and drive slower, which is a challenge sometimes.”

Springfield could see a little more snow throughout the evening.