Despite downpour, Springfield Muslim community celebrates soon-to-be constructed mosque

Under a tent during a torrential downpour, Springfield Muslims on Saturday celebrated the groundbreaking of their soon-to-be mosque.

Despite the rain, the groundbreaking drew more than 100 audience members — both believers and not.

“Allah says that one of the names of rain in the Quran is ‘blessing.’ So, this is a sign of mercy on you all and a sign of blessings,” said Nuredin Giayash, a visiting Imam from Tulsa.

Located 5.5 acres east of West Bypass in Springfield, the new 10,500 square foot American Momin Park Mosque will include a prayer hall, a fellowship hall, educational facilities, and a cemetery.

In his speech, the president of the mosque’s nonprofit board Sultan Zahirsha said these new facilities are essential to ensure Muslims who immigrate here can also make their home in Springfield.

