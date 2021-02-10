Dermatologists explain the impact cold weather conditions have on skin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Along with these frigid days ahead of us comes negative effects on our bodies, specifically, our skin.

Dermatologists Dr. Michael Swann and Dr. Raffaele Pennella said they have seen more patients come in with dry, cracked skin. More skin conditions are not surprising at all in this cold weather partnered with an increase in washing hands and using hand sanitizers.

“A month after people kind of turn their heaters on is when people really start to dry out,” said Dr. Swann.

Doctors said they have seen more patients due to harsh weather conditions.

“Extreme forms of dry skin, what we call eczema, where the skin becomes inflamed, itchy,” said Dr. Pennella.

“The weather outside, our bodies want to protect so the blood vessels on the outside kind of goes away from heating outside the skin, so our lips, nose, ears, fingertips can really really get dry,” Dr. Swann said.

Dr. Swann joked about a way to deal with this, “we like to say, everybody should move south and go to Florida where it’s humid in the winter.”

But there are also some other ways to keep your skin healthy at home here in Springfield, “avoid those really really long hot showers that we all love in the winter, but they really really severely dry our skin out,” Dr. Swann said.

“The longer the shower, the dryer your skin becomes,” said Dr. Pennella, “using milder soaps. Try to stay away from the deodorant soaps, the antibacterial soaps, the really heavily fragrant soaps. Your skin tends to get dry the more you wash your skin with soap.”

Dr. Pennella says to apply cream after a shower.

“Creams tend to do better than oils. Oils tend to do better than lotions,” said Dr. Pennella.

And protect your face and lips, “where we breathe is potentially a spot that really really gets dehydrated in the winter, especially when it’s cold,” said Dr. Swann. “For faces at night, that’s when we really recommend that people add lots and lots of barrier, protection for their skin.”

The doctors said there is a difference between cream and lotions. Lotions are thinner, more watery while creams are thicker and better for this type of weather.