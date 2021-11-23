Deputies: Search continues for Gassville, Arkansas missing teen Haley Shell

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Baxter County said Tuesday that the search continues for a teen missing since the beginning of October.

Officials with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Haley Shell was last seen on Arrowhead Drive in Gassville on October 1 and had been reported missing to the Gassville Police Department.

Shell is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with fair skin and freckles, as well as a cut on her lower right arm that was scabbed over.

Officers and deputies from the two agencies have been investigating the disappearance of the teen since that time, with assistance from the Arkansas State Police and the United States Marshals.

Investigators said hundreds of manhours have gone into the search and numerous search warrants and subpoenas have been issued in attempts to find Shell.

Both the Gassville Police Department and the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to reach out to investigators with any information people may have on the disappearance.

The Arkansas State Police have also issued a Silver Alert in the case.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of 15-year-old Haley Shells is asked to call 870-424-4636. Tips can also be emailed to CID@baxtercountysheriff.com or shared anonymously online at BaxterCountySheriff.com/Crime-Tips.