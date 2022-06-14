THEODOSIA, Mo. — Ozark County Deputies arrested a man Monday for shooting and killing another man at a home in Theodosia.

Deputies said the suspect told them he was trying to break up a fight between the victim and the victim’s girlfriend when the shooting happened.

A post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the home early Monday morning June 13, 2022 and found a man with gunshot wounds. Deputies tried to help the man, but he died there.

Deputies then found Brian Dunaway on the property. According to deputies, Dunaway admitted to shooting the man who died. Deputies said they discovered methamphetamine in Dunaway’s possession, and that Dunaway admitted to using meth before the shooting.

The post from the sheriff’s office said Dunaway told investigators he saw a fight between the man who was killed and that man’s girlfriend, and he asked the man to stop.

Dunaway told deputies the man then charged at him. That’s when Dunaway said he shot the man and then waited for deputies to show up. The sheriff’s office said they are not releasing the victim’s name yet, because they still have to notify family members.

Dunaway is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond in the Ozark County Jail.