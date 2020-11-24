Deputies report man with gunshot wounds, investigation ongoing

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man with gunshot wounds Monday, Nov. 23.

Pulaski County deputies were dispatched to the 27000 block of Highway 133 after a report of someone being shot.

Deputies found the male with gunshot wounds and he was taken away for medical treatment.

Further investigation discovered the original incident happened in the 28000 block of Spring Road in Southwest Pulaski County.

Deputies and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. The general public is not believed to be in danger.

