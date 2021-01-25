Deputies interview several witnesses over shooting in Phelps County

DOOLITTLE, Mo. — A suspect was identified and several witnesses were interviewed for involvement in a shooting leaving one dead and one injured in Phelps County on Jan. 16, 2021.

Around 11:30 p.m. the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department went to the 16000 block of Lakewood Drive in Doolittle, Missouri, where deputies located several witness and the two victims to a shooting.

The deceased victim was a man from Rolla named Donny D. Mason. The second victim was described to have a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to University Medical Center in Columbia, Missouri for treatment.

Deputies arrested a Rolla resident, but he was released 24 hours after further investigation.

Police said more than a dozen witnesses, including six eyewitnesses, have been interviewed.

According to the eyewitnesses, Mason drew a firearm first and approached the Rolla resident with his gun pointed at him. The Rolla resident eventually drew his firearm and they began shooting at each other.

The Sheriff’s Department said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phelps County Criminal Investigation Unit at (573) 426-3860. If you want to remain anonymous call the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Confidential Tip Line at (573)-426-2936.