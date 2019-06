UPDATE: THE WRIGHT COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS SHE HAS BEEN FOUND.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo.– The Wright County Sheriff’s Department released this photo of a 14-year-old girl said to have last been seen near Hartville or Mansfield.

MISSING 14 year old female, last seen in the Hartville/Mansfield area. If you see her call the Wright County Sheriff's Office Posted by Wright County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 21, 2019

WCSO has not released the name of the teen.