Dentists only seeing patients in need of emergency procedures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some dental offices here in Springfield are now only taking patients who need emergency procedures.

The Parkcrest Dental Group is only seeing patients for procedures that can’t be delayed such as pain, infection, swelling or trauma.

All elective dental procedures have been postponed for now.

And when the office takes calls for appointment requests they also screen the patient and ask them for travel history, if they’ve been ill or running a temperature.

Doctor Stuart Scott says he believes this is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“On some days, we’ll have 250 to 300 people come through our office, when our orthodontist is working, when all of our dentists are working, and it gets to be a crowded place, ” Dr. Scott said. “We all have a responsibility in this to distance ourselves from other individuals to try to slow down the spread.”

Dr. Scott says they are still practicing universal precautions that they’ve always done: using masks, glasses and gloves.