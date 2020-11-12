Democrats and Republicans find common ground on presidential election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 2020 presidential election has been very contentious across the country, as people are getting more polarized year after year. However, KOLR10 is exploring common ground and finding more that unites us instead of dividing us.

The Greene County Democrats executive director Sam Smith and Greene County Republicans Central Committee chair Danette Proctor sat down to talk about this presidential election.

Smith and Proctor worked to show how people from both sides can disagree but still talk respectfully about issues they disagree with but care about.

“This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election,” said President Trump, “they’re trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen.”

Proctor and Smith respond to President Trump’s fraud claims.

“We have to lead that up, let the process work. I know people are looking at it right now. We do respect the integrity of the election. We want every legal vote to be counted,” said Proctor.

“If we are going to find any incidences of election fraud, as the RNC said they haven’t been able to find any incidences yet, a week out from the election, I don’t think that anywhere to the scale that the Republican administration is saying that they are,” Smith responded.

“We’ll just wait it out and see the process,” said Proctor.

Proctor explained what would be some Biden policies that worry him as part of the Republican party.

“Joe Biden is the all-time Democrat,” Proctor said. “But then they had Kamala on the opposite side very liberal. So they give both parties there, so that was brilliant on their part. He has a lot of left-leaning, coal, and oil production, very concerning.”

KOLR10’s Frances Lin asked, “what exactly is concerning about it?”

“There are jobs. There’s cost. It hurts the economy,” Proctor responded.

“The Biden campaign is giving us an opportunity not only to say that we do need to phase out these things that are, not only destroying our planet but also setting us back in terms of other developed nations, that have made way more progress on this issue,” responded Smith.

“This is plans endorsed by every major every major environmental group, and every labor group,” said president-elect Joe Biden.

“The Biden campaign has made it clear that they have the opportunity to not only phase out these non-renewable resources, but do it in a way that preserves jobs, and creates new jobs in the alternative energy sector,” said Smith.

“That would be interesting to watch,” Proctor responded.

Smith talked about what he’s excited to see with Biden’s presidency.

“Having a president that not only is pro-labor but has appointed several members to its future cabinet, that is also very strongly pro-labor, gives us a great opportunity to move the ball forward for working-class Americans, specifically here in Greene County,” said Smith.

And Proctor agrees, “our republicans are for jobs, middle class, very much so, we’re for helping the poor, housing, we’re for that. We’re for a good economy because if you make money, you come out of poverty.”

They said communication is key.

“We have to work together, we have to compromise,” Proctor said, “we are respectful of Democrats.”

“Within the first couple of weeks, me taking over as county party executive director if you can remember, I came by, the republican office, I wanted to open up that line of communication. At the end of the day, we both want to win, but I think that there is a huge opportunity for inner communication and we try to maintain that the best that we can,” Smith said.

Smith and Proctor talked about trying to work together, opening a line between the parties and be respectful of each other.