Dellwood man charged in half-brother’s shooting death

DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) – Police say a Dellwood man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his half-brother last week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 31-year-old Quintin Morris was charged earlier this week with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Saturday death of 38-year-old Toreyon Bledsoe.

Police say Morris and Bledsoe were at their mother’s home Saturday afternoon in Dellwood when they began arguing, then exchanged gunfire inside the home.

Police say Morris remains hospitalized with several gunshot wounds.

Police say he’s been charged because evidence at the scene indicates Morris was the aggressor in the shootout.