Delivering the Dose: Several frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We are currently in the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history and frontline workers started receiving those doses on Monday, Dec. 14.

Patient-facing healthcare workers at Springfield Mercy Hospital received the Pfizer vaccine.

“The reality is our beds cannot be occupied without staff to care for those patients, and the beds that are available are full,” said Wanda Brown in a press conference last month.

Just a few weeks ago, Brown shared her experience working in COVID units. On Dec. 14, she was the first to receive one of the almost 6,000 Pfizer vaccine doses at Mercy this morning.

“We’re making history, we’re part of history now,” Brown said, “we’re high risk and now I can feel like I’m doing more to protect my family.”

Registered nurse Tracy Hill got the COVID-19 vaccine along with Brown at the hospital.

“Relieved excited a little more hopeful for the future maybe,” said Hill.

Mercy hospital staff is expected to be able to vaccinate up to 800 healthcare workers a day.

“We’re calling it a soft launch, we’re testing out processes to make sure everything will run smoothly when we do ramp up,” said David Wolfrath, executive director at Mercy Pharmacy.

Regionally at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, 20 healthcare workers received the Pfizer vaccine.

“We talk about where we were during 9/11,” said Dr. Aamina b. Akhtar, with internal medicine at Mercy Hospital. “We talk about people in this room, in this community who will remember where they were when the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in St. Louis. It’s going to be the game-changer that gets us out of this. It’s a big moment for everybody here.”

Governor Parson said Missouri is expecting many more shipments to continue to come in throughout the week to the 21 storage units across the state.

“It seemed to me like there was like hardly any light at the end of the tunnel. And to realize that today, Dec. 14, I’m getting a shot, a vaccination,” said Father Bill Cardy, the Mercy South Hospital Chaplain.

Nationally, there are almost 300,000 deaths from COVID-19.

“I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel that healing is coming,” said Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse in New York.

She was one of the first in the country to get the vaccine.

“I hope this marks the beginning to the end of a painful time in our history,” said Lindsay.

Frontline workers are the first in line to get the vaccine, not just doctors and nurses, but janitors and staff as well. Learn more about the vaccine on Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine Dashboard.