Delaware Elementary gets new learning facility to better meet student needs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Delaware Elementary now has a new learning facility – after serving Springfield students for nearly 70 years.

Delaware Elementary serves a unique population.

“We serve a high population of students with special needs,” Delaware principal Stephanie Young said.

Young says their goal was to design a building for all learners.

“We also have preschool students, we have traditional kindergarten through fifth grade…”

The halls are wider and brighter, with spaces dedicated to providing specific services for students.

“We have designated areas for our speech-language pathologist, for our occupational and physical therapists…”

The campus now also has a separate gymnasium and cafeteria. Young says this is to avoid interrupting instruction in the middle of the day by turning the gym into a lunchroom.

The new look also includes learning pods throughout the building to allow for collaboration.

“You’ll find our teachers constantly out here visiting and talking about teaching and learning.”

There are seven focus rooms spread out across the school.

“For us, that’s important space because teachers are constantly assessing students,” Young said. “These focus rooms allow for teachers to have kind of that smaller space where they can pull kids aside and work one-on-one work in a small group.”

Young says it’s important to remember Springfield is also a college town.

“It’s important that we provide space for that next generation of teachers, so those smaller rooms have become a perfect area where those college and university practicum students can come in.”

The Delaware neighborhood recently celebrated the opening of their new school with a ribbon-cutting.

The construction of the new school was made possible by Proposition-S, passed by Springfield voters in April of last year. The approved bond allowed for $168 million in improving schools in Springfield.