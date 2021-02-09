Defrosting your windshield: best techniques for cold mornings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Scraping ice off your windshield can be a headache and time-consuming in the morning. Not to mention, it’s pretty cold out too.

We tried a different technique to try and get the ice off of the windshield without scraping.

A mixture of rubbing alcohol, water, and dish soap apparently helps melt the ice faster.

After spraying and trying to wipe the ice, we learned that it didn’t work. The ice layer on the car we used was too thick, this trick is better when the layer of ice is fairly thin. We also learned you should keep it on the ice for a few minutes before trying to wipe it off.

The best technique is the simple “turn the car on, blast the heat or AC onto the windshield, and wait until it melts”. This means you will likely have to wake up a few minutes early to turn your car on.

A few other tips to remember during these cold days: