Debate over religious protection bill in Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill aimed at protecting the rights of religious student groups at public universities sparked a debate in the Missouri Capitol today.

The bill’s sponsor, State Representative Hannah Kelly (R-Mountain Grove), says her legislation would prevent universities from denying religious student associations the same benefits as other student associations at public universities.

“It’s solely my intention in presenting this bill is based on the constitutional right to associate and not have to fear repercussions because there might be someone out there in the universe that might disagree,” Rep. Hannah Kelly said.

Opponents told a house committee they believe the legislation would lead to discrimination.

“The point of this bill is to allow Christian organizations to restrict gay peoples, LGBTQ+ student access to public funds, that’s what this about,” said Jordan Ault, an attorney.

The chairman of the special committee on career readiness suggested the language of the bill be changed from “religious associations” to “beliefs” in order to broaden projections.