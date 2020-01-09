Deaths of 2 St. Louis infants investigated as suspicious

ST. LOUIS, Mo.– Authorities are investigating the deaths of two infants in the St. Louis area as suspicious.

Saint Louis County police said in a news release that officers found the boy and girl dead Wednesday morning while responding to call from their mother.

She told police she unexpectedly went into labor and that the infants were stillborn.

The release provided no details about why the deaths have been classified as suspicious.

The department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.