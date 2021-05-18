Death under investigation in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — The Phelps County Sheriffs’ Department is investigating a death after witness accounts report a man acting erratic and jumping into a creek.

On May 17, 2021, the Sheriffs’ Department said a woman reported her husband, 37-year-old Aaron S. Bullock, missing.

Deputies said after talking with Bullock’s wife, they discovered he was last seen on May 16 on Mill Creek near Yelton Spring.

Several emergency crews responded to County Road 7630 and Forest Service Road 1581 with the Phelps County Sheriffs’ Department. These crews included:

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Doolittle Fire Department

Rolla Rural Fire Department

Edgar Springs Fire Department

The Osage County Sheriffs’ Department.

Some people told emergency crews they saw Bullock the night he went missing and his behavior seemed erratic. Bullock, according to witnesses, jumped into Mill Creek and floated downstream.

After searching, Bullock’s body was found about a half a mile from where witnesses last saw him.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and the Phelps County Coroner are still investigating this incident.

Investigators do not believe there was foul play involved.