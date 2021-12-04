Death investigation leads to three arrest in Lebanon

LEBANON, Mo. — Police responded to a call of a ma nlaying on the ground in the 400 block of North Monroe Street on Friday, December 3.

When officers arrived, they tried to resuscitate the man but would but unsuccessful. Officers noticed the man had what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound.

According to a report, the deceased man, identified as Ethan J. Williams, 23, of Lebanon, and two other men, Zachary R. Gillis, 18, of Fort Lenard Wood and Blake R. Palson, 20, of Fort Lenard were involved in an armed robbery at a residence in Lebanon.

Blake R. Palson, 20, of Fort Lenard

Zachary R. Gillis, 18, of Fort Lenard

Williams was shot by a juvenile male during the robbery.

Gillis and Paulson are both in custody facing second degree murder and first-degree burglary. Both are currently being held at the Laclede County jail with no bond.

The juvenile male is currently being held at the Camden County Juvenile Justice Center.

Assistance in this investigation is being provided by the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command, Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.