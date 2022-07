CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – A man was killed in a single-car crash after he hit a deer and the car he was driving overturned Saturday in Christian County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states investigators do not yet know when the crash happened, but the scene was discovered just before 9:00 p.m.

According to MSHP, a car driven by 51-year-old Tommy Hampton of Ava hit a deer on Highway UU eight miles east of Oldfield. The report said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.