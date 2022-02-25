SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The deadline to sign up for Springfield’s Department of Workforce Development’s Green for Greene training program is drawing near.

The Greene for Greene program is an environmental job training program funded by a $200,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The five-week program is offered at no cost to participants and allows participants to earn certifications needed for environmental careers.

The program begins the week of March 21, and the deadline to sign up is March 3.

“We are very excited to offer this program which provides good-paying jobs in a variety of career pathways,” said Program Manager Cindy Bennett. “Currently, we are looking for around 20 people interested in career training in this exciting field at no cost to the participant,” she added.

Participants must be 18 years old or older. To apply or for more information, visit springfieldmo.gov/greenforgreene or call Cindy Bennett at 417-841-1890.