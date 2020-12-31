Deadline for Missouri childcare assistance application approaching

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The deadline to apply for childcare assistance is Thursday, Dec. 31.

Due to COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Social Services temporarily changed eligibility requirements for child care assistance.

“You can receive childcare funding if you are working, looking for work or if you are homeless you can qualify for this funding, but you just need to apply,” said Wendy Doyle, president, and CEO of UnitedWE

Those with children must have a monthly income that fits the criteria, live in Missouri and have a child under 13 years of age or have special needs.

