DAY 3: Closing arguments end for Springfield man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Day three of Derik Osborn’s trial was concluded on Thursday, July 14th.

Osborn is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of domestic assault in the death of his pregnant girlfriend, Valerie Williams, in 2017.

On the first day of the trial, the court heard evidence of prior reports of abuse made by Williams, either to police officers or her friends.

The court watched an hour-long video recording of Osborn’s first interview with a Springfield Police Department investigator on the second day of the trial.

Thursday, the third and final day of the trial, closing arguments ended, and the court heard from the two witnesses called by Osborn’s defense.

The judge will decide the outcome within two weeks.