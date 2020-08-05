DAY 3: Andrew Vrba murder trial continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Day three in the bench trial of Andrew Vrba, a 21-year-old accused of stabbing and killing 17-year-old Joseph Steinfeld Jr. in 2017 started at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 5.

The first two days of the trial included gruesome and emotional testimony between Andrew Vrba and Texas County deputies via recorded interviews in the days following his arrest. Vrba admitted multiple times to stabbing Steinfeld twice, burning the body, and disposing of the remains in a chicken coop.

Vrba tells deputies he was asked by the victim’s girlfriend, Briana Calderas, to kill Steinfeld. Calderas had told Vrba the victim had raped her; claims that may have been false. Vrba told deputies Steinfeld was concerned about getting in trouble for the alleged rape, had been drinking, and was the first to pick up the knife Vrba later used to stab Steinfeld.

This morning, the defense began to call its first witnesses after the state rested its case Tuesday afternoon.

Vrba’s former teacher and counselor at Houston High School were called to the stand.

Both testified Vrba took special education classes throughout his schooling and consistently had low test scores.

Vrba’s school counselor testified he scored a 2 out of 99 on the Armed Services Vocation Aptitude Battery, or ASVAB when he was a sophomore. ASVAB is a test that measures potential success in the military. Both witnesses claim Vrba had hopes of joining the Marine Corps.

Both witnesses testified other than learning disabilities, Vrba was a quiet and generally well-behaved student who never showed signs of aggression or violence.

Next on the stand was a licensed clinical psychologist who had interviewed Vrba and studied hundreds of pages of documents regarding his health, social, and educational background.

The psychologist testified Vrba suffered from a range of learning disabilities and behavioral disorders including high-severity ADHD, non-verbal disorders, and/or high-functioning autism.

The psychologist stated Vrba has trouble responding to social cues and has a hard time making friends.

She also testified Vrba seems to suffer from issues associated with past trauma and possible child abuse.

The defense is attempting to prove Vrba struggled with decision making, something the state continues to counter and attempt to prove the opposite during cross-examination.

The state argues due to evidence, Vrba has the ability to deliberate over decisions before he makes them. In this case, the state claims Vrba had to ability to consider whether he would kill Steinfeld in the hours leading up to the murder.

At noon, the state took a recess for lunch. The defense has not yet finished its examination with the clinical psychologist.

A lawyer with Vrba’s defense team told the media its likely the case with wrap up by the end of the day Wednesday.

Because this is a bench trial, the judge, not a jury, will decide the verdict. The judge typically has days or weeks to make a decision following closing arguments.